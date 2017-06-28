Live Through This: Telling the stories of suicide survivors

On her website, Strange publishes the photos and each person's story in their own words.
"The first time I attempted suicide, I was a junior in high school. It was around the time of college applications. Everyone's like, 'We need to figure out our future.' I was like, 'Oh, god. I can't do that. I have no idea.' Plus, I'd been depressed for a few years, starting in middle school, so it was that and the uncertainty of leaving high school. I had no idea what I was doing, but apparently I should have known at that point, which is a terrible thing to tell teenagers," said Beverly Kikuta.