Celebrities and political office: Those who ran..and those who are considering it

The most famous actor-turned-political figure is Ronald Reagan, the B-movie actor who became president of the Screen Actors Guild, was twice elected to be governor of California, and then won the presidency twice, first taking office at age 69. At the time, he was the oldest president and the first divorced man ever sworn into the office. Known as "the Great Communicator" for his skill in speaking, Reagan was credited with helping to end the Cold War, overhauling the tax code with an eye toward supply-side economics . Before his political rise, as an actor, Reagan was signed by Warner Bros. to a seven-year picture contact, appearing in more than 50 films from 1937-1941.