"Big Brother" 2017: Meet the houseguests

Julie Chen returns to host the 19th season of "Big Brother."
Credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS
Christmas Abbott, 35, is a fitness superstar from Raleigh, North Carolina.
Matthew Clines, 33, is a renovation consultant from Arlington, Virginia.
Government engineer Dominique Cooper, 30, is originally from Tuskegee, Alabama.
Radio personality Elena Davies, 26, hails from Dallas, Texas.
Thirty-seven year-old Jason Dent is a professional rodeo clown from Humeston, Iowa.
Cranston, R.I., native Jessica Graf, 26, is a VIP concierge in Los Angeles.
Microbiologist Cameron Heard, 24, hails from Woodbridge, Illinois.
Mark Jansen, 26, is a personal trainer from Grand Island, New York.
Megan Lowder, 28, is a professional dog-walker living in Phoenix, Arizona.
Miami native Josh Martinez hails from Homestead, Florida, where he is works in hair care sales.
Cody Nickson, 32, is a construction sales rep from Plano, Texas.
Alex Ow, 28, is an eco-friendly marketing rep from Camarillo, California.
Jillian Parker, 24, is a timeshare sales rep in Las Vegas who's originally from Celebration, Florida.
At 55, Boston-based stay-at-home dad Kevin Schlehuber is the oldest Season 19 houseguest.
The youngest houseguest this season is 21-year-old Ramsess Soto, who is a cosplay artist from Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Raven Walton, 23, is a dance teacher from DeValls Bluff, Arkansas.