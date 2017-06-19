"Big Brother" 2017: Meet the houseguests

Back
    Next
    • "Big Brother" 2017: Meet the houseguests
    • "Big Brother" 2017: Meet the houseguests
    • "Big Brother" 2017: Meet the houseguests
    • "Big Brother" 2017: Meet the houseguests
    • "Big Brother" 2017: Meet the houseguests
    • "Big Brother" 2017: Meet the houseguests
    • "Big Brother" 2017: Meet the houseguests
    • "Big Brother" 2017: Meet the houseguests
    • "Big Brother" 2017: Meet the houseguests
    • "Big Brother" 2017: Meet the houseguests
    • "Big Brother" 2017: Meet the houseguests
    • "Big Brother" 2017: Meet the houseguests
    • "Big Brother" 2017: Meet the houseguests
    • "Big Brother" 2017: Meet the houseguests
    • "Big Brother" 2017: Meet the houseguests
    • "Big Brother" 2017: Meet the houseguests
    • "Big Brother" 2017: Meet the houseguests

    • Time to meet the houseguests

      Julie Chen returns to host the 19th season of "Big Brother."

      Click through to see which 16 individuals will be checking into the "Big Brother" house this year.

      Credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS

    • Christmas Abbott

      Christmas Abbott, 35, is a fitness superstar from Raleigh, North Carolina. 

      Credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS

    • Matthew Clines

      Matthew Clines, 33, is a renovation consultant from Arlington, Virginia.

      Credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS

    • Dominique Cooper

      Government engineer Dominique Cooper, 30, is originally from Tuskegee, Alabama.

      Credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS

    • Elena Davies

      Radio personality Elena Davies, 26, hails from Dallas, Texas.

      Credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS

    • Jason Dent

      Thirty-seven year-old Jason Dent is a professional rodeo clown from Humeston, Iowa.

      Credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS

    • Jessica Graf

      Cranston, R.I., native Jessica Graf, 26, is a VIP concierge in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS

    • Cameron Heard

      Microbiologist Cameron Heard, 24, hails from Woodbridge, Illinois.

      Credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS

    • Mark Jansen

      Mark Jansen, 26, is a personal trainer from Grand Island, New York.

      Credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS

    • Megan Lowder

      Megan Lowder, 28, is a professional dog-walker living in Phoenix, Arizona.

      Credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS

    • Josh Martinez

      Miami native Josh Martinez hails from Homestead, Florida, where he is works in hair care sales.

      Credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS

    • Cody Nickson

      Cody Nickson, 32, is a construction sales rep from Plano, Texas.

      Credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS

    • Alex Ow

      Alex Ow, 28, is an eco-friendly marketing rep from Camarillo, California.

      Credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS

    • Jillian Parker

      Jillian Parker, 24, is a timeshare sales rep in Las Vegas who's originally from Celebration, Florida.

      Credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS

    • Kevin Schlehuber

      At 55, Boston-based stay-at-home dad Kevin Schlehuber is the oldest Season 19 houseguest.

      Credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS

    • Ramsess Soto

      The youngest houseguest this season is 21-year-old Ramsess Soto, who is a cosplay artist from Grand Rapids, Michigan.

      Credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS

    • Raven Walton

      Raven Walton, 23, is a dance teacher from DeValls Bluff, Arkansas. 

      Credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS