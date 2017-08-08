Animals doing people things

Wild animals don’t always stay in wild places and they can cause quite a hubbub when they find themselves out of their element.
This abnormally buff kangaroo, for example, might fit in a wide variety of places: the gym, the Jersey Shore, the protein powder aisle at the grocery store...
But when he popped up on a golf course in the North Lakes of Australia, May 22, 2015, he gave locals a bit of a scare. One woman even ran into the jacked animal while walking her dogs through a nearby suburb; telling Australia’s 7 News, “We turned the corner and old mate jumped out... He’s got massive, massive muscles, big pecs and everything.” The poor guy probably just wanted to tell her that the gym is that way.