Animals doing people things

    • Getting braces

      It's not all that uncommon for an animal to try his hand — or paw, rather — at an activity generally reserved for humans. This puppy from Michigan, for example, went viral on Facebook after Harborfront Hospital for Animals posted photos of him with doggie braces.

      "When people hear that Dr. Moore is a 'doggie dentist,' they immediately say things like: 'What? Does he put braces on dogs, too?'" the hospital wrote in its post. "The answer is . . . yes. Yes, he does."

      Click through to see more animals doing people things...

      Credit: Harborfront Hospital for Animals

    • Looking like a rocker

      A calf born in July 2017 eerily resembles Gene Simmons, the bass player for the rock group KISS.

      Simmons tweeted his admiration for the calf, saying, "This is real, folks!!!"

      Credit: Heather Taccetta/AP

    • Talking too much

      Einstein the parrot celebrated her 30th birthday by showing off her extensive vocabulary and conversational skills in April 2017.

      Einstein can make at least 200 sounds, including words, and knows at least 70 on cue. She’s become something of an internet sensation. 

      Credit: Zoo Knoxville

    • Eating ice cream

      “Putter” the squirrel turns up at a North Carolina ice cream shop twice a day for a free mini ice cream cone. He likes vanilla and no-sugar-added vanilla.

      Credit: WWAY TV

    • Shopping for holiday decor

      A Maryland dollar store got a visit from an unlikely customer: a beaver who wandered in and beelined for the artificial Christmas trees. 

      The curious creature was rescued by animal control and released to a wildlife rehabilitator, according to the local sheriff’s office. 

      Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

    • Rock climbing

      A video of this feline easily scaling an indoor rock wall, posted by YouTube user M GOAN, has garnered thousands of views. 

      Credit: M GOAN via YouTube

    • Walking like humans

      In June 2016, beloved bipedal bear nicknamed Pedals was spotted walking around the town of Oak Ridge, New Jersey, for the first time in months. Pedals gained internet fame after being captured on video walking upright, looking very human as he strolled through New Jersey neighborhoods. Experts believe Pedals had an injured a leg or paw that doesn’t allow it to walk comfortably on all fours.

      “The bear has an indomitable spirit,”said Lawrence Hajna, a spokesman for the state Department of Environmental Protection.

      Outrage ensued months later when reports surfaced that Pedals had been shot dead during an organized black bear hunt. But New Jersey’s Division of Fish and Wildlife said it had no way of knowing for sure whether Pedals was killed in the hunt.

      Credit: ‎Joey Esposito

    • Fixing their canines

      Wesley got his shiny new set of doggie braces because he reportedly can’t close his mouth completely. Tooth alignment will fix that. In fact, this sort of procedure isn’t as uncommon as one might think.

      “Orthodontia in pets is normally not for aesthetic purposes, but because of health concerns,” the animal hospital wrote on Facebook. “The good news is, the correction he needed will be brief, perhaps only a few weeks.”

      Credit: Harborfront Hospital for Animals

    • Catching kitchen pests

      Jason Womal of Australia caught this huntsman spider carrying a mouse up the outside of a refrigerator.  

      Huntsman spiders usually eat cockroaches and crickets, and they immobilize their prey with venom. That’s likely what happened to this rodent before it was carried away by the spider.

      Womal’s mouse problem may be attended to, but now he has to do something about those spiders.

      Credit: Jason Womal via Facebook

    • Drinking wine

      This Elk in Evergreen, Colorado was spotted carrying an entire bottle of red wine in its mouth on December 3, 2015. Lori Vina Guelich, who snapped the photo, told CBS Denver that the Elk acquired the bottle after rifling through one of her neighbor’s recycling bins. Of all the items in the bin, the animal picked out a Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon... because it obviously has very sophisticated taste.

      By CBS News staff writer Christina Capatides.

      Credit: Lori Vina Guelich/CBS Denver

    • Riding in cop cars

      On December 1, 2015, a woman reported a stray miniature donkey walking down a rural road in Norman, Oklahoma, and the police responded. Officer Kyle Canaan told TV station KFOR that it took a little pushing, pulling and some animal feed, but he got the miniature donkey, nicknamed “Squishy,” into the back of his patrol car and out of harm’s way. The woman who spotted Squishy now says she will keep the animal, if no one comes forward to claim him. Headline reporters had fun saying the police were “hauling ass.”

      Credit: Robin Strader/Norman Police Department via AP

    • Looking at their phones

      This gorilla at the Louisville Zoo enjoys looking at photos on visitors’ mobile phones. In fact, on September 6, 2015, a zoogoer captured a video of the primate sitting by the glass of his enclosure, flipping through internet photos of other gorillas with a teenage boy.

      Credit: Jukin Media

    • Scrolling through photos

      In the video, the gorilla is so captivated by the photos on this boy’s mobile phone that he actually moves closer and leans his head against the glass to get a better look.

      What’s more, he even gestures to the boy with his arm when he feels it’s time to move onto the next picture... photo sharing in its most primitive form.

      Credit: Jukin Media

    • Taking pizza home on the subway

      On September 21, 2015, a YouTube video went viral of a rat carrying a slice of pizza, roughly twice the size of its body, down the stairs of the New York City subway.

      Matt Little, the lucky guy who captured #pizzarat on camera, joked in the video’s caption that the ambitious little animal looked like, “Master Splinter bringing food home to feed the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

      ...that, or every drunk college student who’s ever taken the subway home with a slice of pizza in hand.

      Credit: Jukin Media/Matt Little via YouTube

    • Sparking road rage

      On September 2, 2015, this chicken ruffled feathers by running down the carpool lane near California’s Bay Bridge for more than four hours during the morning commute.

      Credit: CBS San Francisco

    • Getting taken into custody

      The animal was ultimately snared and placed in a patrol car by the California Highway Patrol, after dodging both drivers and officers for hours by running in and out of traffic. The question still remains, though...

      Why did the chicken cross the road?

      Credit: CBS San Francisco

    • Going to the emergency room

      This koala sauntered into the emergency room at Hamilton Base Hospital in Australia, May 5, 2015.

      Security cameras captured him wondering around the waiting area for several minutes, before casually exiting out the same automatic door through which he entered.

      Credit: Western District Health Service

    • Growing their hair out

      Chris the overgrown sheep avoided getting a haircut for over five years. Then, in September 2015, a hiker discovered him in the Australian bush and contacted the RSPCA for help. Four-time national champion sheep-shearer Ian Elkins was called in for the job; and 45 minutes later, nearly 90 pounds of wool had been removed... a world record.

      Credit: RSPCA/Reuters

    • Getting a close shave

      The problem was, though, that the Australian bush isn’t Brooklyn, and Chris isn’t a hipster growing out a beard. A sheep with that much wool is in grave danger. Struggling under the weight of his coat, Chris could barely walk. He could barely see. And had he fallen down in the wilderness, he most likely would not have been able to get back up.

      Even his shearing operation was serious. The enormous weight of Chris’s wool was pulling on his skin, making it extremely hard to remove the coat without cutting him. What shear luck then that he was able to score an appointment with the best barber in town.

      Credit: RSPCA/Handout/Reuters

    • Hanging out in the dugout

      This rather ballsy squirrel leapt down into the Philadelphia Phillies’ dugout -- practically on top of MLB star Chase Utley -- during the second inning of a Phillies-Cardinals baseball game in Philadelphia, June 19, 2015.

      The squirrelly little guy climbed up the protective netting behind home plate and scurried along the support wire there for a few minutes, before nosediving nearly 30 feet onto the Phillies players in the dugout below.

      Credit: Matt Slocum/AP

    • Relaxing on hammocks

      This black bear made himself comfortable on a hammock in a residential backyard in Daytona Beach, Florida, May 30, 2015.

      The bear reportedly used the hammock for more than 15 minutes, before someone switched on the backyard lights and startled him.

      Credit: Rafael C. Torres/Reuters

    • Waving to friends

      The Kodiak Bears at Washington state’s Olympic Game Farm are famous for their ability to wave back at visitors. In fact, their waving talent even earned them a gig working for Disney for over 30 years in the mid-twentieth century.

      Credit: Samson Lee

    • Playing catch

      And apparently, waving isn’t all the famous Zodiak Bears at Olympic Game Farm can do.

      In this video, which went viral May 2015, a visitor tosses a piece of bread to a friendly bear as a reward, and he catches it with one mitt like an MLB star.

      Can we say Chicago Cubs?

      Credit: Samson Lee

    • Casually walking down the street

      This giant tortoise in Tokyo enjoys going for leisurely afternoon strolls with her owner, like there’s nothing unusual about it.

      And really, why would there be? She’s clearly donned her Sunday best for the occasion. She’s totally minding her own business. And besides...

      Slow and stylish wins the race.

      Credit: @secorisou via Twitter

    • Making the peace

      Politicians and business leaders often work for years to perfect the art of diplomacy. The golden retriever in the middle here, however, seems to have it pretty much down.

      After discovering two of his peers locked in a seemingly endless tug-of-war battle for the same tennis ball, this wise canine walked over and placed his snout directly on top of theirs.

      He then stood there until his peers relented and the tennis ball dropped between them. Let’s get this dog to the Middle East, pronto!

      Credit: Evelyn Lou via Facebook

    • Working out

      Wild animals don’t always stay in wild places and they can cause quite a hubbub when they find themselves out of their element.

      This abnormally buff kangaroo, for example, might fit in a wide variety of places: the gym, the Jersey Shore, the protein powder aisle at the grocery store...

      But when he popped up on a golf course in the North Lakes of Australia, May 22, 2015, he gave locals a bit of a scare. One woman even ran into the jacked animal while walking her dogs through a nearby suburb; telling Australia’s 7 News, “We turned the corner and old mate jumped out... He’s got massive, massive muscles, big pecs and everything.” The poor guy probably just wanted to tell her that the gym is that way.

      Credit: Seven News Brisbane

    • Getting in trouble with the law

      Police in Shelby Township, Michigan received a 911 call on the evening of May 28, 2015, from a local woman who said there was a pig on the loose in her yard and she didn’t know what to do.

      According to CBS Detroit, “The woman was doing yard work when the pig came barreling toward her. It then chased her into the front yard before getting distracted by a decorative ball.”

      Police later corralled the pig with a large dog pole and put him into the backseat of a patrol car, where the culprit was either so scared or so excited by the experience that he relieved himself... making it a bit of a messy arrest.

      Credit: Shelby Township Police Department

    • Hang gliding

      This cat gave a light aircraft pilot and his passenger quite the scare on June 22, 2015, after it crawled toward them on the wing of a hang glider, thousands of feet above French Guiana.

      The daredevil feline reportedly crawled up onto the aircraft to take a nap, while it was parked on the runway at Club ULM, an aviation training school in Kourou; then woke up shocked to find that its bed had lifted off into the air.

      Luckily, the cat was a pro and managed to cling onto the glider, until the pilot safely landed it on the ground once more.

      Credit: Romain Jantot

    • Blowing out birthday candles

      JD the horse went viral in May 2015 for blowing out the candles on his birthday cake, then curling up his lips and smiling wide for the camera.

      JD is reportedly a descendent of the legendary racehorse Secretariat. And while he’s not as fast as his grandfather, JD’s certainly inherited his knack for stealing the show.

      Credit: Storyful/ Sarah Maslin Nir

    • Taking selfies

      In 2010, researchers set up 225 camera traps around Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park to see how animals behave when people aren’t looking.

      And as it turns out, they take unflattering selfies... just like us.

      Credit: Snapshot Serengeti

    • Cooling off on water slides

      This fun-loving yellow lab, named Milo, helps his human siblings make the most of one of the best party rentals summer has to offer: a 23-foot-tall, 40-foot-long water slide.

      Credit: Dwayne Bergeron

    • Cutting the line

      Milo, the awesome lab from Houma, Louisiana, even climbs the stairs of the water slide himself to get the top. So who cares if he occasionally cuts the line?

      Credit: Dwayne Bergeron

    • Going food shopping

      This seal wandered into a fish market in Charleston, Oregon, looking for some free fish. He’d reportedly been hanging around Fisherman’s Wharf for years, but never actually ventured into the store until May 2015.

      “I’m sure he saw all the customers walk into the store and come out with fish,” said Matt Ledoux of Fisherman’s Wharf, “so he thought he’d give it a go.”

      Can you blame the little guy? He was hungry, so he tried to seal the deal.

      Credit: Fisherman's Wharf

    • Wearing sweaters

      Retirees in a Massachusetts town took things into their own hands when they noticed their chickens struggling in the cold during the winter. 

      They knitted sweaters for chickens living nearby, who seemed to appreciate the gesture: Egg production noticeably increased after they were equipped with the sweaters.

      Credit: CBS Boston