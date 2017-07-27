Animals in the wrong place at the wrong time

    • When gators climb trees

      Wild animals don't always stay where they're expected, and they can cause quite a hubbub when they find themselves out of their element.

      In July 2016, Ronald Saracino was walking through his neighborhood of Southwest Florida when he looked up and saw what appeared to be an alligator perched up in a tree. Impossible? The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed that it was, in fact, an alligator, and that the animals have been known to exhibit such behavior.

      "It gives them a little bit better view of their territory," Amy Sera, an educator at the Calusa Nature Center in Fort Myers, told CBS affiliate WINK. "Cold blooded animals get their energy from the sun and the warmth. So, they are more active in the summer."

      Credit: Photo by Ronald Saracino via WINK-TV

    • Snakes in chip canisters

      Authorities discovered three king cobras in potato chip canisters in March 2017. The snakes had been bundled into a package mailed from Hong Kong.

      Rodrigo Franco, a Los Angeles man, was accused of smuggling the snakes and charged with illegally importing merchandise.

      Credit: United States Attorney's Office Central District of California/Handout via Reuters

    • Peacock trashes liquor store

      A liquor store in Southern California had an unwelcome visitor in June 2017, and it wasn't an underage customer. 

      A peacock (or perhaps a peahen?) wandered into the store, and wouldn't come down from the top shelves. By the time animal control officers captured the bird, it had destroyed $500 worth of booze. 

      Credit: CBS Los Angeles

    • What's that snake doing there?

      Ashley Glawe got some attention in January 2017 after she posted this photo to her Facebook page, writing that she landed in the emergency room after her pet snake slithered into her gauged earlobe. 

      Glawe and her pet python both came out of the situation unharmed. 

      Credit: Ashley Glawe via Facebook

    • And what's that snake doing THERE?

      Isac Mcfadden was shocked to find a rattlesnake peeking its head out of the toilet in his Texas home in January 2017. The young boy and his family were even more shocked when a snake removal expert found another 23 rattlers underneath their house. 

      Credit: Big Country Snake Removal

    • Loose llama

      A llama that escaped from an Athens, Georgia, home in 2016 stopped traffic and forced local police to think, well, like a llama.

      The llama was caught using a bag of carrots. 

      Credit: Hannah Martin

    • These little piggies went to market

      In July 2015, French farmers let a bunch of pigs loose in a local supermarket to protest the recent rise in milk and meat prices. And while pigs don’t often spend their time in grocery stores, these pigs made themselves right at home sampling the merchandise.

      Credit: CBSN

    • The lion sleeps in Milwaukee

      On July 20, 2015, police in Milwaukee received multiple 911 calls reporting a mountain lion roaming the streets. One woman in Milwaukee’s Brewers Hill neighborhood even managed to captured cellphone footage that appears to show the large, muscular cat approaching her neighbor’s lawn.

      The animal is still on the loose and it’s now the proud owner of its very own Twitter account @milwaukee_lion, tweeting out updates like “out on a stroll,” “I HAZ CAMOUFLAGE,” and “OMG GUYS WAY TO MAKE A VISITOR FEEL WELCOME.”

      Credit: CBS 58

    • Fashion hungry hippos

      This hippopotamus escaped from a zoo in Tbilisi, Georgia, when abnormally heavy rainfalls damaged his cage. Here, he’s seen casually walking past a Swatch store in the Georgian capital, June 14, 2015.

      On a less casual note, though, this hippo wasn’t the only animal that escaped from the Georgian zoo this weekend, due to rising floodwaters. Tigers, lions, bears and wolves escaped from their weakened cages, as well. And some are still on the loose.

      Credit: Beso Gulashvili/Reuters

    • He's here for the peanuts

      On June 19, 2015, a rather ballsy squirrel scurried through Citizens Bank Park during a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals in Philadelphia.

      The little guy ran across the protective netting behind home plate, before nosediving nearly 30 feet into the Phillies dugout while shocked fans looked on.

      Credit: Matt Slocum/AP

    • Do you even lift, Bro?

      This abnormally buff kangaroo might fit in a wide variety of places: the gym, the Jersey Shore, the protein powder aisle at the grocery store...

      But when he popped up on a golf course in the North Lakes of Australia, May 22, 2015, he gave locals a bit of a scare. One woman even ran into the jacked animal while walking her dogs through a nearby suburb; telling Australia’s 7 News, “We turned the corner and old mate jumped out... He’s got massive, massive muscles, big pecs and everything.” The poor guy probably just wanted to tell her that the gym is that way.

      Credit: Seven News Brisbane

    • Breaking the seal

      This seal wondered into a fish market in Charleston, Oregon, looking for some free fish. He’d reportedly been hanging around Fisherman’s Wharf for years, but never actually ventured into the store until May 2015.

      “I’m sure he saw all the customers walk into the store and come out with fish,” said Matt Ledoux of Fisherman’s Wharf, “so he thought he’d give it a go.”

      Can you blame the little guy? He was hungry, so he tried to seal the deal.

      Credit: Fisherman's Wharf

    • Koala Kare

      This koala sauntered into the emergency room at Hamilton Base Hospital in Australia, May 5, 2015.

      Security cameras captured him wondering around the waiting area for several minutes, before casually exiting out the same automatic door through which he entered.

      Credit: Western District Health Service

    • No harm, no fowl

      You’ve heard of “Girls Gone Wild.” Now, what about “Bathrooms Gone Wild?”

      Nancy Page of Warwick, Rhode Island returned home, April 20, 2015, to find that a wild turkey had broken into her bathroom, accidentally turned on the faucet and severely flooded her home.

      Emergency services were able to wrangle the animal and get it safely back into the wild, but not before it caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to Page’s home.

      The wild bird left behind a trail of feathers, broken glass and ruined ceilings. So, they may say, “ho harm, no fowl;” but clearly, that’s not always the case.

      Credit: Nancy Page

    • Wile E. Coyote

      When in New York City, you expect to see Coyote Ugly, not an actual coyote. But this wily fellow was spotted around Riverside Drive and West 87th Street around 5am on April 22, 2015. A massive search ensued, with the NYPD even mobilizing four helicopters to search for the animal from the sky. Upper West Side cops finally located the coyote “deeply nestled in the brush” near Grant’s Tomb in Riverside Park just before 9am, tweeting out to the public that their operations were now concluded.

      Coyotes have been known to attack children and small pets, when they find their way into residential areas. So, it’s a good thing the NYPD found him before he found breakfast.

      Credit: NYPD 24th Precinct

    • What a quack

      A duck unexpectedly pops his head out of a Louisiana chimney, April 21, 2015.

      Credit: Courtesy of WVUE-TV

    • #ZebraGate

      Bueller... Bueller...?

      Four zebras played hooky from a zebra ranch in Vilvoorde, Belgium, April 17, 2015, choosing instead to run wild through the streets of Brussels.

      Their “day off” sparked much confusion in the Belgian capital and gave way to the trending hashtag #ZebraGate.

      Credit: RTV

    • Whither P-22?

      The Griffith Park mountain lion known as P-22 recently decided to make a move ... to a human’s house. The cougar briefly took up residence under a Los Angeles home in April 2015 before vanishing back into the southern California wilderness.

      Credit: National Park Service/AP

    • Llamas on the loose

      Llamas Carnita and Lainey took off on an adventure in late February 2015.

      The two llamas escaped from a retirement community in Sun City, Ariz. and ran free for two hours before the Maricopa County Sheriff’s department could wrangle them safely.

      The “llow speed chase” was extremely popular on Twitter, inspiring a number of hashtags including #LlamasonTheLoose.

      Credit: Credit: CBS News

    • Fashionable monkey

      This Japanese snow macaque monkey caused a sensation in 2012 when it showed up at an Ikea in Toronto, Canada, wearing a shearling coat.

      Credit: Bronwyn Iler Page/Twitter

    • Restless bear

      Meet Oscar, a black bear, who managed to climb out of his exhibit area at the Gladys Porter Zoo in Texas in 2014.

      Oscar enjoyed about 90 minutes of freedom before he got caught.

      Credit: Gladys Porter Zoo, Patricia Scanlan/AP

    • Rocky the bobcat

      This bobcat, named Rocky, has escaped seven times from his New Jersey home.

      The reason: He’s a bobcat.

      Credit: Melanie Grayce West/Twitter

    • Hedgehogs at home?

      This hedgie was held up at a press conference in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in 2014, as part of an effort to round up ill-advised pets in that state.

      Hedgehogs and other exotic pets are often dumped in the wild, creating havoc for the environment.

      Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

    • Snakes in a tub

      A toddler in Queensland, Australia had a lucky escape in 2012 after he discovered a clutch of venomous snake eggs in his backyard.

      The eggs were later put in this tub, where they hatched.

      Credit: Trish Prendergast/AP

    • Pet WHAT????

      In 2013 at least 1 million cockroaches reportedly escaped from a Chinese farm, where they were being bred for use in traditional medicine.

      An unknown perpetrator was thought to have destroyed the greenhouse where they were housed.

      Credit: Orin McMonigle/AP

    • Wolf hybrid

      This animal, thought to be a wolf-dog hybrid, escaped its home in 2013 and attacked a neighboring canine in Washington state.

      Credit: Thurston County Sheriff's Department, Lt. Greg Elvin/AP

    • Auto sheep

      This sheep made a surprise visit to a Detroit auto collision shop in 2013, darting through an open door and skittering around for about 20 minutes before it was finally rounded up.

      Credit: Courtesy of Allen Oleszko/AP

    • What a cro

      Here’s a 4-foot-long crocodile found at a California shopping center in 2014. It had escaped from a nearby reptile store.

      Police and animal control officers on Wednesday wrangled the crocodile with a catch pole typically used for dogs.

      Credit: California Dept. of Fish and Wildlife, Steve Torres/AP

    • Owl be seein' ya

      Soren, a 2-year-old barn owl, flew the coop in 2014 before being returned to his home at an Atlanta zoo.

      Credit: Zoo Atlanta/AP

    • We brake for elephants

      A 2014 flood in India spurred this elephant to cross a highway, part of an attempted escape to higher ground.

      Credit: Press Trust of India/AP

    • Boa, constricted

      This boa constrictor went missing in 2014 from its owner’s home.

      It was found in Nampa, Idaho, two days later. The boa constrictor, named Trinity, made it as far as the garage.

      Credit: Nampa Police Dept./AP

    • Bear alert!

      This black bear was photographed rummaging for food, then trying to escape a car interior in Castle Pines, Colorado, in 2014.

      Credit: Douglas County Sheriff's Office/AP

    • What a croc

      After 2 years on the lam, this 5 1/2 foot Nile crocodile was finally captured inside Everglades National Park in Florida in 2014.

      It had escaped from a facility in Miami-Dade county with two others.

      Credit: Everglades National Park, Mike Rochford/AP

    • Day of the iguana

      This Florida iguana is not where it’s supposed to be.

      Increasingly, iguanas imported as pets are escaping or being released, and are going wild in South Florida.

      Credit: J Pat Carter/AP

    • Fleeing dove

      The doves freed by Pope Francis during his Angelus prayer last year are having a hard time out there. In this 2014 photo, one of those doves is attacked by a black crow at the Vatican.

      The National Animal Protection Agency has published an open letter reminding Francis that domesticated doves are easy prey for predators living in the wild.

      Credit: Gregorio Borgia/AP