Animals in the wrong place at the wrong time

You’ve heard of “Girls Gone Wild.” Now, what about “Bathrooms Gone Wild?”
Nancy Page of Warwick, Rhode Island returned home, April 20, 2015, to find that a wild turkey had broken into her bathroom, accidentally turned on the faucet and severely flooded her home.
Emergency services were able to wrangle the animal and get it safely back into the wild, but not before it caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to Page’s home.
The wild bird left behind a trail of feathers, broken glass and ruined ceilings. So, they may say, “ho harm, no fowl;” but clearly, that’s not always the case.