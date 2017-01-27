By Andrea Park CBS News January 27, 2017, 10:26 AM

Zayn and Taylor Swift drop "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" video

Zayn and Taylor Swift might have already upstaged “Fifty Shades Darker” with their sultry new music video for the movie’s song “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.”

The video includes lots of champagne, furniture-throwing and sexy black clothing, with Swift in lingerie. The song is currently at no. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100; it debuted at no. 6 on Dec. 31. 

Surprisingly, though, you won’t see much sexual energy between Zayn and Swift -- maybe because Swift is close friends with Zayn’s girlfriend, Gigi Hadid. 

The “Fifty Shades Darker” soundtrack includes songs by Halsey, John Legend, Tove Lo and more. 

