Witnesses rescue woman who fell onto subway tracks

BOSTON -- A young woman who fell onto the tracks at a Boston train station Wednesday says she was hot and fainted, CBS Boston reports.

Video of the dramatic fall shows 18-year-old Anija Lender free falling onto the tracks while waiting for a red line train at South Station.

Lender remembers the heat while standing just behind the yellow line. "All of a sudden it got so hot. My best friend had water and I took some and for a second I felt better. I don't know, I guess I fainted," she said.

Witnesses jumped in to help, and while she was reluctant to move, she remembers noticing the train was one minute away.

"When they asked me, I didn't know if it was OK to move. Then they said the train is coming and I said, 'Move me, move me,'" she said.

Lender was headed to Carson Beach on the warm evening, but is now hobbling on crutches with a sprained ankle and six stitches above her right eye. She knows how lucky she was.

"I believe in God, I feel like God really had my back. He was right there with me," she said.

Commuters called 911 and rushed to her aid to help the bleeding. "Somebody gave me water, others were pressing down on my wounds," she added.

She's now thankful to those who had more courage than she admits she might have had.

"I'm so glad people came and helped me. I know if that was me, I would have been scared to jump on the tracks knowing the train was so close," she said.