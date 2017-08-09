Video shows rescue of man found with hands nailed to tree

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – CBS affiliate KRQE-TV has obtained video of the rescue of a man found nailed to a tree here in May.

A city worker discovered the man, who was screaming for help.

"He kept yelling, 'Help. Help,' and so I came and I saw him and I kind of freaked out because I didn't know if there was any other guys around," the city worker told police.

An officer finally found Jose Duran nailed to a tree in a wooded area known as the Bosque, groaning in pain, KRQE says. The officer immediately called for help.

"Hey, what happened man? Paramedics are on their way. OK?" one officer said.

Duran refused to tell the officer his name but finally gave some details about how he ended up there. He spoke with KRQE News 13 days later and told the station the same story.

Duran claims two men were sent to threaten and scare him after he was involved in an ugly real estate deal, which he says is all laid out in documents.

He took KRQE cameras to the spot where more than a dozen first responders worked for hours to free him.

KQRE-TV

No arrests have been made.

At the time, police said they didn't suspect this was payback for a crime or that it was cartel-related.

An online court search shows Duran doesn't have a criminal record, but he did have a long-running court battle over a real estate issue.