Usain Bolt finishes in third place in his final solo race

LONDON -- Usain Bolt was no longer stunning. He was just stunned.

At the end of a career in which he has dominated his sport for a decade, Bolt was beaten in his final 100-meter race by an American almost five years his senior - Justin Gatlin.

Calling it quits at the age of 30 and looking for a golden farewell in his last individual race at the world championships, Bolt lost to a man who produced a comeback not only on Saturday but also through a doping-tainted career.

In a tight finish, Bolt was punished for his slow start and Gatlin fought back to nip everyone at the line in 9.92 seconds. Christian Coleman took silver in 9.94 seconds while Bolt got bronze in 9.95.

Bolt, considered the world's fastest man, has 8 Olympic gold medals, 11 world championships, and holds several world records.

"He's one of those people, one of those athletes that's just freakishly talented he was just probably born with, you know, a unique blend," fellow runner Michael Johnson told CBS News.

Because of his doping past, Gatlin was booed in London even after the race.