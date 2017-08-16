Two sue Charlottesville car attack suspect, organizers of white supremacist rally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Two of the people who were injured Saturday at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va. have filed a $3 million lawsuit that names the driver suspected in a car attack and the event's organizers, reports CBS affiliate WCAV.

Tadrint and Micah Washington say they were among those injured when James Fields, Jr. drove into a crowd of people demonstrating against the Unite the Right rally. One was killed and 19 were injured in what officials have called a domestic terror attack.

The plaintiffs were driving home when Fields' car struck their car, and some pedestrian victims were hurled onto the vehicle, reports Reuters.

"There's bodies flying over their windshield," the plaintiff's lawyer Timothy Litzenburg told the station. "They were in the hospital for some time but the emotional damages they say will end up dwarfing the physical injuries."

The plaintiffs reportedly filed the suit Tuesday in Charlottesville circuit court. It names Fields, who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Heather Heyer, rally organizer Jason Kessler, and about two dozen alt-right leaders and

organizations as defendants, Reuters reports.

The lawsuit claims the rally's organizers were inciting a riot and that Kessler was negligent by not ensuring the rally would be peaceful, reports WCAV.

Kessler has denied that violence was intended at the rally. He did not immediately return a call from Reuters seeking comment.

Fields was denied bond on Monday and is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.