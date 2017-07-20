Twitter users say new Madame Tussauds Beyonce figure looks white

Madame Tussauds is under fire after it unveiled its new Beyonce wax figure at its New York museum.

Fans on Twitter called out Madame Tussauds, claiming they lightened the diva's skin color and rendered her unrecognizable. The figure depicts the new mom of three with long blond wavy locks, wearing a sequined romper and knee-high boots.

But Twitter users said the wax figure instead looked like white or lighter-skinned celebrities like Lindsay Lohan, Britney Spears, Jessica Simpson and Shakira.

Lindsay Lohan. Jessica Simpson. Maybe even Britney at the right angle but this darling is NOT Beyoncé. https://t.co/aVxAfSK2ml — morgs (@hotbeansmorgan) July 19, 2017

I thought this was Lindsay Lohan at first glance. — Janan Amirah (@jananamirah) July 18, 2017

Shakira actually looks like Shakira. This? Idk what they were trying to do. pic.twitter.com/rsISc0dagR — Janan Amirah (@jananamirah) July 19, 2017

This is Britney Spears/ Mariah Carey/ Hillary Duff...that's a cool morph is Beyonce behind them? — Pamela Fierce🔥🙃😘 (@ClassifiedHoney) July 18, 2017

One Twitter user posited that Madame Tussauds' artists have never seen Beyonce.

Theory: Beyoncé wax figure makers have never seen Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/bZ2PWCUzUs — Michelle Lee (@heymichellelee) July 19, 2017

Who is that? Becky with the good hair? That's no Beyonce. — Danisha Danielle (@DanishaDanielle) July 19, 2017

This is a melanin-defunct, lipless, thickless Bey. What u expect boo? pic.twitter.com/EcgTYQK5o9 — GooglerInChief (@mill0x0) July 19, 2017

Madame Tussauds responded to the controversy, telling TMZ that the lighting is to blame for Beyonce's skin color in the photo: "Our talented team of sculptors takes every effort to ensure we accurately colour match all of our wax figures to the celebrity being depicted. Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the colour of our wax figures."