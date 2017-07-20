Twitter users say new Madame Tussauds Beyonce figure looks white

Madame Tussauds is under fire after it unveiled its new Beyonce wax figure at its New York museum.
Fans on Twitter called out Madame Tussauds, claiming they lightened the diva's skin color and rendered her unrecognizable. The figure depicts the new mom of three with long blond wavy locks, wearing a sequined romper and knee-high boots.
But Twitter users said the wax figure instead looked like white or lighter-skinned celebrities like Lindsay Lohan, Britney Spears, Jessica Simpson and Shakira.
One Twitter user posited that Madame Tussauds' artists have never seen Beyonce.
Madame Tussauds responded to the controversy, telling TMZ that the lighting is to blame for Beyonce's skin color in the photo: "Our talented team of sculptors takes every effort to ensure we accurately colour match all of our wax figures to the celebrity being depicted. Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the colour of our wax figures."