This week on "Sunday Morning" (June 18)

COVER STORY: The great divide
Despite a brief moment of unity across party lines this week, after the mass shooting in which a Republican Congressman was critically wounded, the media wars surrounding coverage of President Donald Trump have been getting louder by the day.
Pat Buchanan will tell you it's been building for almost 50 years: "That sort of really began in earnest in November of 1969 when Nixon, after he gave his famous great 'Silent Majority' speech, was attacked by the networks immediately."
Senior Contributor Ted Koppel talks with Buchanan, and with Harvard professor Yochai Benkler, about the battle between presidents and the press, what news Americans are consuming, and the media war over hearts and minds.
ALMANAC: Atlantic City's Steel Pier
On June 18, 1898, the Jersey Shore's famed amusement venue opened, with sharpshooter Annie Oakley as the main attraction. Jane Pauley reports.
FATHER'S DAY: Millennial dads
Tony Dokoupil on the changing role of fatherhood and how modern dads differ from fathers of previous generations.
COMEDY: Dick Gregory: Living by example
The standup comic used humor as part of his activism -- and taught his children by walking the walk as well as talking the talk. Erin Moriarty reports.
MUSIC: Lang Lang: Center stage
The renowned Chinese pianist, who brings his emotional, dramatic style to audiences across the globe, returns home. Seth Doane reports.
MUSIC: Monterey at 50: When rock festivals were born
In 1967 the Monterey County Fairgrounds in California was the site of a three-day celebration of music that ushered in the "Summer of Love." Anthony Mason reports.
COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan's love letter to his beard
On Father's Day the comedian expresses appreciation for the only accessory a man really needs.
HISTORY: Custer's Last Stand
The Civil War hero -- brave, reckless and vain -- met an ignoble end at the Battle of the Little Bighorn. And every year, re-enactors recreate the last day that sealed Gen. Custer's legend forever. Mo Rocca reports.
CALENDAR: Week of June 19
"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.
NATURE UP CLOSE: Cattle egrets, masters of emigration
