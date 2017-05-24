Tesla worker safety numbers scrutinized by advocacy group

A new report obtained by "CBS This Morning" claims electric carmaker Tesla's production growth might be coming at the expense of worker safety. The analysis was conducted by the health and safety advocacy group Worksafe.

The report shows in 2015 the number of recordable injuries at Tesla's factory in Fremont, California, was 31 percent higher than the industry average. The rate of serious injuries was about double the industry rate that year.



In a statement, Tesla said: "We may have had some challenges in the past," but with changes "we now have the lowest injury rate in the industry by far."

CBS News' Carter Evans spoke with some of the employees making the accusations.

"What's the chief complaint here?" Evans asked.

"Injuries are number-one problem there," Michael Sanchez said.

"Did you ever tell managers about this?" Evans asked.

"Managers and supervisors," Sanchez said.

"And what'd they do?"

"Looked at me as a complainer," Sanchez said.

Watch the extended interview Thursday, May 25, 2017, on "CBS This Morning," which airs from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.