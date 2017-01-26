Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik tease new video for "Fifty Shades Darker"

Taylor Swift took to Twitter to tease the video for “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” her new collaboration with Zayn Malik for “Fifty Shades Darker.”

Swift’s post showed off 18 seconds of the steamy video, which will be released at midnight Thursday night. The clip shows Swift stalking an ornate hallway and writhing on an unmade bed, while Malik takes out his aggression on a hotel room service cart.

The song itself was released digitally last month and quickly claimed the No. 1 spot on iTunes.

“We were kind of in separate places when I mentioned the idea to her. I spoke to her on the phone,” Malik said about the collaboration during a December interview with Z100. “She went in the studio the next day to record it.”

“Fifty Shades Darker” will be released in theaters February 10.