Snoop Dogg to induct Tupac Shakur into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The late Tupac Shakur will make his entrance into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the help of friend and label-mate Snoop Dogg.

The “Gin and Juice” rapper will do the inducting honors at the Hall of Fame’s annual ceremony next month, according to Rolling Stone.

Shakur will become the sixth hip-hop act -- and first solo rapper -- to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Run-D.M.C., Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five, the Beastie Boys, Public Enemy and N.W.A have all been inducted previously.

Snoop Dogg and Shakur were instrumental to the commercial success of Death Row Records in the 1990s and collaborated on the single “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted.”

Shakur is a member of the 2017 inducting class, which also includes Pearl Jam, Electric Light Orchestra and Joan Baez. Chic’s Nigel Rodgers will be honored with an Award for Musical Excellence, as well.

The 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on April 7 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.