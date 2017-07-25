Sheriff: Father abandons girl, 10, in Arizona desert without water or shoes

KINGMAN, Ariz. — Authorities in Mohave County, Arizona say a 28-year-old man is facing child abuse charges after allegedly leaving his 10-year-old daughter alone in the desert.

The sheriff's office says Christopher Charles Watson dropped off his daughter in the desert Saturday morning without shoes or water. A woman spotted the girl crying and walking without shoes. She took the girl home and called police.

The sheriff's office said Watson waited 15 minutes before going to look for the girl but went home after he couldn't find her.

The girl and her brother are in state custody now.