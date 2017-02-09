Shailene Woodley drops out of final “Divergent” film

When the “Divergent” series moves to television to finish out its story, franchise star Shailene Woodley won’t be going with it.

Producers for the franchise -- based on Veronica Roth’s bestselling books -- previously announced that the fourth and final film would be premiering on television instead of in theaters, with a related series set to launch after.

As soon as the move was announced, speculation spread about whether Woodley -- along with high-profile co-stars Miles Teller, Ansel Elgort, Theo James, Naomi Watts and Octavia Spencer -- would make the move to the small screen with the final movie, which will reportedly also serve as the pilot for the TV series.

When asked about the prospect by Vanity Fair, the actress and activist had a simple and firm answer.

“No,” she said at the premiere of “Big Little Lies,” her new HBO series. “I’m not going to be on the television show.”

The movie shouldn’t come as too big of a surprise to Woodley’s fans, as the actress made her misgivings about the move clear in an interview with Screenrant in September.

“I didn’t sign up to be in a television show,” she said. “Out of respect to the studio and everyone in involved, they may have changed their mind and may be doing something different, but I’m not necessarily interested in doing a television show.”