Seattle to break 1951 record for consecutive days without precipitation

SEATTLE -- If there's no rainfall in Seattle on Tuesday night, the city will set a new record of 52 consecutive days without measurable rain, CBS affiliate KIRO-TV in Seattle reports.

The city experienced some showers last week but the official gauge at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport didn't accumulate the 0.01 inch of rainfall required to end the city's dry streak.

On Monday, Seattle had its 51st consecutive day without precipitation -- tying its previous record set back in 1951.

As of Tuesday, rain isn't expected to hit the city during the workweek. But cooler temperatures and more clouds are expected in the city over the weekend.

In central and eastern Washington, fire danger is listed as "extreme," and in western Washington, the fire danger level is listed as "high," according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources. Its unclear if the calm weather will produce any "dry lightning."

The city has luckily avoided multiple, large wildfires with the dry weather spell, thanks to the absence of afternoon and evening thunderstorms, which often produce lightning without accompanying rain.

Even with the chance of cooling temperatures, the Climate Prediction Center predicts a much warmer than usual 2017 winter season, along with normal levels of precipitation.