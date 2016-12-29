Scarlett Johansson named the top-grossing actor of 2016 by Forbes

For Scarlett Johansson, 2016 was a very good year.

The “Ghost in the Shell” star snagged the title of top-grossing actor for 2016, thanks to a combined global box office take of $1.2 billion for “Captain America: Civil War” and “Hail, Caesar,” according to Forbes magazine.

Forbes’ annual calculation “did not count animated movies where only actors’ voices were used,” which meant Johansson’s total doesn’t account for her work in “Sing” or “The Jungle Book.” If it had, she would’ve walked away with the title with a staggering $2.3 billion in worldwide box office.

Johansson’s Marvel co-stars Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. tied for second on the list, with $1.15 billion, but the majority of the list was made up of DC Comics stars. Margot Robbie came in at No. 4 -- there was no No. 3 due to Evans and Downey tying -- with $1.1 billion, while her “Suicide Squad” co-star Will Smith checked in at No. 10 with $775 million.

The trio of stars heading up “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” held the middle of the list. Amy Adams was fifth, with $1.04 billion, followed by Ben Affleck at sixth with $1.02 billion and Henry Cavill at seventh with $870 million.

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” star Felicity Jones made her debut appearance on the list at No. 9, with $805 million.

Calculations for the list are made using data from Box Office Mojo through December 27.