“Scandal” to end after seventh season, according to reports

It looks like Olivia Pope only has one more season to fix Washington.

"Scandal," the popular political intrigue drama creating by Shonda Rhimes and starring Kerry Washington as Pope, will wrap up following its upcoming seventh season, ABC is expected to announce at next week's upfronts presentation, according to TVLine.

The reports come as "Scandal" heads into the airing of the final three episodes of its sixth season.

Rhimes has been vocal in the past about not wanting "Scandal" to run on for a long time like her first hit show, "Grey's Anatomy."

"I feel like there is a finite amount of 'Scandal' to be told," Rhimes previously told NPR. "I know what the end of 'Scandal' will be, and I feel really good about that. And I can see where the end point is. And I don't think I'm going to change that."

Rhimes has had to make some changes, though, in light of recent real-life political news. Writers for the show apparently had to scrap plans for a storyline about Russians hacking the presidential election when the idea was upstaged by real life in Washington.

"I used to know how it ended, and then Donald Trump was elected," she told The Hollywood Reporter around the time of the show's 100th episode. "We had a destination, and I don't know if that's our destination anymore."