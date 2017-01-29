The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards honored acting achievements in film and television in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Lily Tomlin took home the SAG lifetime achievement award, presented by her “9 to 5” co-star, Dolly Parton.

Here’s a look at the complete list of winners:

FILM:

Cast in a Motion Picture:

“Hidden Figures”

Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Denzel Washington, “Fences”

Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Viola Davis, “Fences”

Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

“Hacksaw Ridge”

TELEVISION:

Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

“Orange is the New Black”

Female Actor in Drama Series:

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Male Actor in Drama Series:

John Lithgow, “The Crown”

Ensemble in a Drama Series:

“Stranger Things”

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Bryan Cranston, “All the Way”

Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:

“Game of Thrones”

Lifetime Achievement Award:

Lily Tomlin