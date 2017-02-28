Trump nemesis Rosie O'Donnell leads rally outside White House

One of President Trump’s longtime foes, Rosie O’Donnell, gave a President Trump-like speech filled with accusations and blaming the media at a rally outside the White House on Tuesday ahead of Mr. Trump’s speech before Congress.

The rally, called “A Resistance Address: Defending American Values in a Time of Moral Crisis, was attended by a number of groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union, MoveOn.org Civic Action, the Hip Hop Caucus and DailyKos, according to NBC Washington.

O’Donnell kicked things off by saying “look at this crowd of 1.8 million people,” which she called “Donald Trump math” for a crowd that appeared to be about 200 people. “You say it, the media buys it,” she said.

O’Donnell quoted from the Declaration of Independence, and then said insisted “this is not Russia.” O’Donnell attacked the media for not reporting “the truth,” and she insisted “we will go down and dirty from now on, just Donald Trump.”

“We have seen what you have done, sir,” O’Donnell yelled. “We have seen your connections with Russia – the game is over. The Internet rules – all media is universal. The truth matters, even if our major media companies will not call him a liar, we will. He lies!”

The feud between O’Donnell and Mr. Trump goes back more than a decade. O’Donnell sparked Mr. Trump’s ire back in 2006, when she made jokes about him on “The View,” including calling him a “snake-oil salesman” and slammed his multiple marriage. He responded by calling her a “real loser,” an accusation he continued to lobby against her on Twitter, even after she left “The View.” In 2014, she told People that “the Trump stuff” was “the most bullying I have ever experienced in my life.”

At a Republican debate in 2015, Megyn Kelly asked Mr. Trump about describing women with language such as “fat pigs,” “dogs,” slobs” and “disgusting animals,” Mr. Trump responded “only Rosie O’Donnell.” And in 2016, Mr. Trump referred to her again in a debate with Hillary Clinton, saying that he said very tough things to her and I think everybody would agree she deserves it and nobody feels sorry for her.”