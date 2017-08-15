Reports: Hillary Clinton's pastor plagiarized minister in new book of messages for her

Hillary Clinton's pastor, the Rev. Bill Shillady, plagiarized the writings of an Indiana minister in a new book that's scheduled to be released Tuesday, according to reports.

The book, "Strong for a Moment Like This: The Daily Devotions of Hillary Rodham Clinton," captures emails that Shillady wrote to the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee during the 2016 campaign and last December, CNN reported.

An email Shillady sent to Clinton, however, the morning after the election last November that was titled "Sunday is Coming" looked similar to what the Rev. Matt Deuel wrote in a blog post in March 2016.

The email published in the book, CNN reports, says, "For the disciples and Christ's followers in the first century, Good Friday represented the day that everything fell apart. All was lost. The momentum and hope of a man claiming to be the Son of God, the Messiah who was supposed to change everything, had been executed."

In the March 2016 blog post, Deuel wrote, "For the disciples and Christ followers in the first century, Good Friday represented the day that everything fell apart. All was lost. The momentum and hope of a man, claiming to be the Son of God, the Messiah who was supposed to change everything, had been executed."

Shillady apologized on Monday, according to The Washington Post, and he suggested Deuel accepted his apology.

"I am now stunned to realize the similarity between Matt Deuel's blog sermon and my own," he said in a statement. "Clearly, portions of my devotional that day incorporate his exact words. Matt and I have spoken. He was extremely gracious and understanding. I have assured him he will receive full credit moving forward."