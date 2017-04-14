"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kim Richards says she dated Donald Trump

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kim Richards, also sister of Kathy Hilton and “RHOBH” star Kyle Richards, admitted to Andy Cohen that she once dated President Donald Trump.

On a “RHOBH” reunion, Cohen asked her point-blank: “One thing I have to ask you before we get onto everything that happened this season. I heard a rumor that you once dated Donald Trump. Is that true?”

Richards responded, “Yes,” to an awestruck Cohen.

“You did?” he asked again.

Richards got nervous and said, “Let’s not get into it. I had dinner with him. I had dinner with Donald.”

“RHOBH” star Lisa Vanderpump, who’s known for her candor, asked Richards, “Sex or not? Did you see him naked?” though Richards would not respond, saying, “I don’t want to talk about the president.”

Richards is the latest celebrity to reveal that she has something of a romantic history with Mr. Trump. Recently, Emma Thompson also said that Mr. Trump once asked her to dinner, though she did not take him up on his offer.

Richards was a prominent child star, acting in the “Witch Mountain” movies and appearing on TV shows like “Diff’rent Strokes.” She is also the aunt of Paris and Nicky Hilton.