May 9, 2017

“Psych” returns for holiday movie on USA

James Roday and Dule Hill attend the USA's "Psych" meet-and-greet at the NBC Experience Store on March 16, 2014 in New York City.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Three years after their show went off the air, the guys from "Psych" are getting back together.

Dule Hill and James Roday will reprise their roles as Burton "Gus" Guster and fake psychic Shawn Spencer in "Psych: The Movie," a two-hour holiday special set to premiere on USA in December, according to Variety

"Psych" creator Steve Franks will direct a script he co-wrote with Roday. "Psych: The Movie" is set to go into production on May 24. 

The series ran for eight seasons on USA, airing more than 120 episodes before wrapping up in 2014. 

