The all new
CBS News App for Android® for iPad® for iPhone®
Fully redesigned. Featuring CBSN, 24/7 live news. Get the App
By Andrea Park CBS News January 18, 2017, 9:35 PM

People's Choice Awards 2017 list of winners

43 Photos

Melissa McCarthy accepts Favorite Comedic Movie Actress onstage during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Stars in music, TV, film and digital gathered at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday night for the People’s Choice Awards, the only major awards show voted on entirely by the public for fan favorites.

Here’s who took home awards.

Favorite Humanitarian: Tyler Perry

Favorite Actress in a New Series: Kristen Bell 

Favorite Actor in a New Series: Matt LeBlanc

Favorite TV Crime Drama Actress: Jennifer Lopez

People's Choice Awards 2017 red carpet
49 Photos

People's Choice Awards 2017 red carpet

Check out all the red carpet fashions as the stars arrive for the 2017 People's Choice Awards

Favorite Premium Comedy Series: “Fuller House”

Favorite Song: “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Justin Timberlake

Favorite Male Artist: Justin Timberlake

Favorite Premium Series Actor: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Favorite Network TV Drama: “Grey’s Anatomy”

Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress: Blake Lively

Favorite Country Male Artist: Blake Shelton

Favorite Album: “If I’m Honest,” Blake Shelton

Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor: Tom Hanks

Favorite Animated Movie Voice: Ellen DeGeneres

Favorite Daytime TV Host: Ellen DeGeneres

Favorite Comedic Collaboration: Ellen DeGeneres

Favorite Comedic Movie Actress: Melissa McCarthy

Favorite Premium Series Actress: Sarah Jessica Parker

Favorite Social Media Star: Cameron Dallas

Favorite YouTube star: Lilly Singh

Favorite Dramatic TV Actress: Priyanka Chopra

Favorite Competition Show: “The Voice”

Favorite Action Movie Actor: Robert Downey Jr.

Favorite Group: Fifth Harmony

Favorite New TV Comedy: “Man with a Plan”

Favorite New TV Drama: “This Is Us”

Favorite Comedic TV Actress: Sofia Vergara

Favorite Network TV Comedy: “The Big Bang Theory”

Favorite Movie Icon: Johnny Depp

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
  • Andrea Park On Twitter»

    Andrea is an entertainment producer at CBSNews.com

Featured in Entertainment

Popular