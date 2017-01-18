People's Choice Awards 2017 list of winners

Stars in music, TV, film and digital gathered at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday night for the People’s Choice Awards, the only major awards show voted on entirely by the public for fan favorites.
Here’s who took home awards.
Favorite Humanitarian: Tyler Perry
Favorite Actress in a New Series: Kristen Bell
Favorite Actor in a New Series: Matt LeBlanc
Favorite TV Crime Drama Actress: Jennifer Lopez
Favorite Premium Comedy Series: “Fuller House”
Favorite Song: “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Justin Timberlake
Favorite Male Artist: Justin Timberlake
Favorite Premium Series Actor: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Favorite Network TV Drama: “Grey’s Anatomy”
Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress: Blake Lively
Favorite Country Male Artist: Blake Shelton
Favorite Album: “If I’m Honest,” Blake Shelton
Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor: Tom Hanks
Favorite Animated Movie Voice: Ellen DeGeneres
Favorite Daytime TV Host: Ellen DeGeneres
Favorite Comedic Collaboration: Ellen DeGeneres
Favorite Comedic Movie Actress: Melissa McCarthy
Favorite Premium Series Actress: Sarah Jessica Parker
Favorite Social Media Star: Cameron Dallas
Favorite YouTube star: Lilly Singh
Favorite Dramatic TV Actress: Priyanka Chopra
Favorite Competition Show: “The Voice”
Favorite Action Movie Actor: Robert Downey Jr.
Favorite Group: Fifth Harmony
Favorite New TV Comedy: “Man with a Plan”
Favorite New TV Drama: “This Is Us”
Favorite Comedic TV Actress: Sofia Vergara
Favorite Network TV Comedy: “The Big Bang Theory”
Favorite Movie Icon: Johnny Depp