People's Choice Awards 2017 list of winners

Stars in music, TV, film and digital gathered at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday night for the People’s Choice Awards, the only major awards show voted on entirely by the public for fan favorites.

Here’s who took home awards.

Favorite Humanitarian: Tyler Perry

Favorite Actress in a New Series: Kristen Bell

Favorite Actor in a New Series: Matt LeBlanc

Favorite TV Crime Drama Actress: Jennifer Lopez

Favorite Premium Comedy Series: “Fuller House”

Favorite Song: “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Justin Timberlake

Favorite Male Artist: Justin Timberlake

Favorite Premium Series Actor: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Favorite Network TV Drama: “Grey’s Anatomy”

Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress: Blake Lively

Favorite Country Male Artist: Blake Shelton

Favorite Album: “If I’m Honest,” Blake Shelton

Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor: Tom Hanks

Favorite Animated Movie Voice: Ellen DeGeneres

Favorite Daytime TV Host: Ellen DeGeneres

Favorite Comedic Collaboration: Ellen DeGeneres

Favorite Comedic Movie Actress: Melissa McCarthy

Favorite Premium Series Actress: Sarah Jessica Parker

Favorite Social Media Star: Cameron Dallas

Favorite YouTube star: Lilly Singh

Favorite Dramatic TV Actress: Priyanka Chopra

Favorite Competition Show: “The Voice”

Favorite Action Movie Actor: Robert Downey Jr.

Favorite Group: Fifth Harmony

Favorite New TV Comedy: “Man with a Plan”

Favorite New TV Drama: “This Is Us”

Favorite Comedic TV Actress: Sofia Vergara

Favorite Network TV Comedy: “The Big Bang Theory”

Favorite Movie Icon: Johnny Depp