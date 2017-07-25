Outrage, investigation over video of live shark being dragged behind motorboat

MIAMI — Video of a live shark being dragged behind a motorboat has prompted thousands of angry social media comments and triggered an investigation by Florida authorities, CBS Miami reports.

The video appears to show the shark, tied by its tail, being dragged behind a speeding boat. The camera then turns to show three men on that boat, laughing as they look back at the shark.

"Look, it's already almost dead," one man says while pointing at the shark.

Caution: Video contains disturbing imagery and graphic language

A post shared by THE SHARK HUNTER (@marktheshark) on Jul 24, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

More than 40,000 people have seen the video of the shark violently flopping around, popping above and below of the surface of the water.

The video was posted to Instagram by a deep sea tour boat operator who told CBS Miami the clip was sent to him. The tour boat operator said he was also sent a photo showing that the shark had died. That photo has not been made public.

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed to CBS News that they are investigating.

"The FWC takes this very seriously and is currently investigating this incident," the statement said. "We are also attempting to identify the individuals in the video and where it took place."

The statement said it is "too early to speculate as to what, if any, violations took place in this incident."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922 or Tip@MyFWC.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous.