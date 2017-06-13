See the new trailer for "Olaf's Frozen Adventure"

"Frozen 2" is still far off, but fans can look forward to this Christmas' "Olaf's Frozen Adventure," thanks to a new trailer.

The 21-minute featurette follows snowman Olaf (voiced by Josh Gad) as he looks for the perfect family tradition for sisters Anna (Kristen Bell) and Elsa (Idina Menzel). The reunited sisters are spending their first Christmas together since becoming estranged, but the two don't have a family tradition to follow.

Olaf goes searching high and low for a tradition that befits two princesses as the main characters return onscreen.

The Disney featurette will run before the upcoming Pixar movie "Coco," which hits theaters on Nov. 22. Watch the trailer below.