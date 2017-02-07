New Grammy Museum to open in Newark, New Jersey

Newark will become the fourth city in America to house a Grammy Museum -- the first of its kind on the East Coast.

Grammy Museum executive director Bob Santelli and Scott O’Neil, CEO of Newark’s Prudential Center, talked to Anne-Marie Green of CBSN to explain how the Grammy Museum chose its newest location, the 8,000-square-foot Grammy Museum Experience at Newark’s Prudential Center arena.

Santelli said, “Newark has a great reputation for music talent, from jazz and blues and rock. It’s a great place. It’s very close to New York City and we think there’s a whole lot of talent there we hope to mine through our education programs.”

“We’re hoping to reach all kids across New Jersey,” he added. “The whole tristate area. The hope is to give kids opportunities to understand music better, to form a deeper bond with music and for kids, if they’re talented, to be able to show them the opportunities by which they can expose that talent and nurture that talent.”

The museum will pay tribute to its state with a section devoted to New Jersey artists like Whitney Houston, Frank Sinatra and Bruce Springsteen.

On display will be instruments, outfits, Grammy Awards and interactive technology along with videos of acceptance speeches. The museum, which will open in the fall, will also host touring exhibits regularly.