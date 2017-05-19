Masked man waiting in driveway points gun at woman, smashes her cake

DELTONA, Fla. - A Florida woman arrived home Tuesday to an armed masked man pointing a gun at her, reports CBS affiliate WKMG.

The woman, who asked not be identified, said he was standing in her driveway as she pulled in.

"I had a cake in one hand and I had groceries in the other hand," she said. "There was a strange person standing there, dressed in all black, his face covered up, pointing a gun at me."

The victim said the man was calm, like he'd done something similar before. She said she immediately feared for her daughter, who was inside her home.

"I didn't know what he was capable of doing," she said. "I didn't know, and that my child could come outside and I was dead on the lawn."

She said the masked man demanded money, and nothing else.

"I said, 'I don't have any money.' He just took his hand on the cake box and went wham, and smashed it, and as soon as he did that, I thought he was going to shoot me," she said.

Moments later, she said her daughter opened the front door.

"He stood there and looked at her, and then pointed the gun at her and then back at me," the woman said. "I was screaming, 'Call 911! Call 911!' And he just started running that way and kept running."

Since the attack, she's gotten pepper spray and is warning others to keep an eye out.

"Be completely aware of your surroundings. Don't take anything for granted, and just be careful," she said. "I'm very thankful that, I don't know why, but he didn't kill me."

Detectives in Deltona told WKMG that on the same night, another armed robbery happened five miles away and that they could be connected.