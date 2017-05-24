Manchester attack: Police make more arrests as investigation widens

MANCHESTER, England -- British police arrested four more suspects in Manchester on Wednesday as they investigated "a network" of people allegedly behind the bombing at an Ariana Grande concert that killed 22 people Monday.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said the bomber, Salman Abedi, "likely" did not act alone in the attack. She said he had been known to security forces "up to a point."

"I think it's very clear this is a network we are investigating," said Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins, adding that an off-duty police officer was among those killed in the concert attack.

Police in Manchester raided properties believed to be connected to Abedi, arresting three men earlier Wednesday. Officers later arrested another suspect in the town of Wigan, west of Manchester, and were assessing a package the suspect was carrying. No one has yet been charged in the case and police have not identified the suspects.

Abedi, a 22-year-old British citizen, grew up in the Moss Side district of Manchester. The neighborhood has been home to numerous individuals who have been convicted of terrorism charges or died fighting for terrorist groups overseas.

The attacker's older brother, 23-year-old Ismail Abedi, was arrested in Manchester on Tuesday, his father confirmed to The Associated Press.

CBS News

In Libya, authorities arrested Abedi's father and younger brother. The anti-terror force that took the brother, 18-year-old Hashim, into custody said the teenager had confessed that both he and his brother were a part of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and that Hashim Abedi had been aware of the details of the attack.

The father, Ramadan Abedi, denied his son's involvement in an interview with The Associated Press earlier Wednesday, saying, "We don't believe in killing innocents."

Many at the concert were young girls and teens enthralled by Grande's pop power -- and those who died included an 8-year-old girl.

Officials are examining Abedi's trips to Libya and possibly Syria as they piece together his allegiances and try to foil any new potential threats. The government said nearly 1,000 soldiers were deployed Wednesday in high-profile sites in London and elsewhere, replacing police, who can work on counter-terrorism duties.

Britain raised its threat level from terrorism to "critical" late Tuesday amid concerns that Abedi may have accomplices who are planning another deadly attack.

Neil Hall/Reuters

Heavily armed police raided an apartment building in Manchester on Wednesday afternoon, blasting the door open with a controlled explosion. Neighbor Adam Prince said the raided apartment had been used as an Airbnb.

Muye Li, a 23-year-old student who lives on the same floor, said he thought officers were looking for a woman because they "asked me if I had seen the lady next door."

Residents continued to place floral tributes to the dead and injured as police arrested a man at a house near Abedi's home.

Omar Alfakhuri, who lives across the street, said he was awakened at 2:30 a.m. by a loud noise and saw police take away the father of the family that lives there in handcuffs. He said the man, in his 40s, is named Adel and has a wife and several children.

"They arrested the father, and I think the rest of the family kind of disappeared," Khuri said, adding that he knew the man from the neighborhood and the mosque. "In the last 15 years, I haven't seen him in trouble at all."

At Manchester's Didsbury Mosque, where the Abedi family worshipped, authorities condemned the bombing and denied reports that Abedi had worked there. Azhar Mahmoud, who prays at the mosque in south Manchester, said it was "horrible" that the bomber was associated with it.

"Wherever he got that, he didn't get it from this mosque," he said.

Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

Mahmoud said the imam regularly preached against radicalization.

"He always tells the youngsters, stay away from it. ... I've prayed there Fridays, and that's his message."

British Prime Minister Theresa May chaired a meeting Wednesday of her emergency security cabinet group to talk about concerns Abedi might have had outside support. France's interior minister said Abedi is believed to have also traveled to Syria and had "proven" links with ISIS.

Rudd said Britain's increased official threat level will remain at "critical" until security services are convinced there is no active plot in place.

She also complained about U.S. officials leaking sensitive information about Abedi to the press, saying that could hinder Britain's security services and police.

"I have been very clear with our friends that that should not happen again," she said.