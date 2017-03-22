Watch the "Love Actually" Red Nose Day sequel trailer

The folks behind “Red Nose Day Actually” have released the first glimpse at what the cast of the “Love Actually” reunion look like now -- and Chiwetel Ejiofor is in it after all.

The short film -- written and directed by Richard Curtis for the annual Red Nose Day charity event in May -- reunites most of the sprawling cast of the 2003 romantic comedy omnibus, including Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Keira Knightley and Hugh Grant.

In the teaser, the cast members recreate “Walking Dead” star Andrew Lincoln’s cue-card message from the original film, inviting viewers to tune in and joking about who has aged the best. “One thing’s for sure, it’s not Colin Firth,” Grant’s card reads.

The trailer is here. The cast of Love Actually is back to support kids in need. 🔴 #RedNoseDayActually pic.twitter.com/en214xNuEA — Red Nose Day USA (@RedNoseDayUSA) March 22, 2017

Red Nose Day takes place on May 25 in the U.K. and the U.S.