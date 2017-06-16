Lorde announces new U.S. tour dates to celebrate album release

Lorde's new album, "Melodrama," is finally here, so she's getting ready to hit the road.
The New Zealand native debuted her latest work Friday, with Variety dubbing it "the great weird-pop album 2017 has been waiting for."
To celebrate the release, the "Green Light" singer announced a 2018 North American tour, following previously announced dates in Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
Tickets for the new dates will go on sale June 23 at 10 a.m. local time.
Lorde's 2018 North American tour dates:
March 1, 2018: Milwaukee, WI -- BMO Harris Bradley Center
March 2, 2018: St. Louis, MO -- Chaifetz Arena
March 3, 2018: Kansas City, MO -- Sprint Center
March 5, 2018: Denver, CO -- Pepsi Center
March 8, 2018: Vancouver, BC -- Rogers Arena
March 10, 2018: Portland, OR -- Moda Center at the Rose Garden
March 12, 2018: Sacramento, CA -- Golden1 Center
March 13, 2018: Oakland, CA -- Oracle Arena
March 14, 2018: Los Angeles, CA -- STAPLES Center
March 16, 2018: Glendale, CA -- Gila River Arena
March 18, 2018: Dallas, TX -- American Airlines Center
March 19, 2018: Houston, TX -- Toyota Center
March 21, 2018: Tulsa, OK -- BOK Center
March 23, 2018: St. Paul, MN -- Xcel Energy Center
March 24, 2018: Lincoln, NE -- Pinnacle Arena
March 25, 2018: Des Moines, IA -- Wells Fargo Arena
March 27, 2018: Rosemont, IL -- Allstate Arena
March 28, 2018: Detroit, MI -- Little Ceasars Arena
March 29, 2018: Toronto, ON -- Air Canada Centre
March 31, 2018: Columbus, OH -- Schottenstein Center
April 2, 2018: Philadelphia, PA -- Wells Fargo Center
April 3, 2018: Boston, MA -- TD Garden
April 4, 2018: Brooklyn, NY -- Barclays Center
April 6, 2018: Newark, NJ -- Prudential Center
April 7, 2018: Uncasville, CT -- Mohegan Sun Arena
April 8, 2018: Washington D.C. -- The Anthem
April 11, 2018: Tampa, FL -- Amalie Arena
April 12, 2018: Miami, FL -- AmericanAirlines Arena
April 14, 2018: Duluth, GA -- Infinite Energy Center
April 15, 2018: Nashville, TN -- Bridgestone Arena