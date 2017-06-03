London Bridge: Police respond amid reports of vehicle striking pedestrians

British police are responding to an incident on the London Bridge amid reports of a vehicle slamming into pedestrians.

A witness who was on the bridge told the BBC she saw a speeding van veer onto the pavement, striking as many as six people.

"We are dealing with an incident on #LondonBridge, when we have more information we will update this twitter feed," the Metropolitan Police Department tweeted late Saturday. Police did not immediately provide other details.

The city transit authority Transport for London closed the bridge and ordered the London Bridge station evacuated.

One witness inside the station described the scene to Sky News.

Sky News

"I was walking out of the London Bridge station and there were police," Caroline Breniere said. "Some of them were coming by car, some of them were running. The traffic was stopped."

Another man who was nearby told Sky he witnessed emergency vehicles rushing to the scene.

"We finished drinking at a bar and we came out onto the road and I looked to my left and there was a guy, we thought he was just drunk, he was lying on the floor," the man told Sky. "A couple seconds later, about three police vans flew past. The guys who were with the guy that was on the floor managed to flag one of the police vans down. One of the officers jumped out and started attending to the guy on the floor."

Will Haven, managing editor of the The Spectator in London, said on Twitter that there was a heavy police presence with at least 10 police vehicles and armed officers at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.