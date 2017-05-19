By Ned Ehrbar CBS News May 19, 2017, 11:54 AM

Liam Payne says Harry Styles’ music is not for him

Harry Styles and Liam Payne of One Direction perform during KIIS FM'’s Jingle Ball on December 4, 2015 in Los Angeles.

Former One Direction bandmates Harry Styles and Liam Payne are now each other's competition, with solo work squaring off on the charts -- and Payne doesn't appear to be in any hurry to pick up Styles' stuff.

When asked about Styles' new material, Payne did his best to be polite. 

"Harry's song I heard, and I'll be honest with you, it's not my sort of music," Payne said in an interview with Music Choice. "It's not something I'd listen to, but I think he did a great job of doing what he wanted to do. That's the way I'd put it best, I think."

"I think the funny thing is, he'd say the same thing about me because he doesn't really listen to hip-hop music," Payne added.

While Styles' more toward rock-focused solo album went public last week, Payne is making his own stand as a solo artist with the more R&B-flavored single "Strip That Down," which was released Friday.

