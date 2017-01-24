Laura Prepon and Ben Foster expecting first child

Laura Prepon and fiancé Ben Foster are expecting their first child.

The “Orange is the New Black” star revealed her baby bump at Sundance, reports People.

Prepon and Foster, who were friends for years, got engaged in the fall.

After Prepon announced their engagement, her former co-star Ashton Kutcher, said he was “so pissed” about being left out of the loop.

“I’m very upset with her right now,” the 38-year-old actor said while visiting “Live! With Kelly“ in October. “She just announced this engagement, and I had to find out in the news! She’s my friend!”