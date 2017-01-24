The all new
CBS News App for Android® for iPad® for iPhone®
Fully redesigned. Featuring CBSN, 24/7 live news. Get the App
By Andrea Park CBS News January 24, 2017, 3:33 PM

Laura Prepon and Ben Foster expecting first child

13 Photos

Laura Prepon and Ben Foster attend the “The Hero” premiere on day 3 of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival at Library Center Theater on January 21, 2017 in Park City, Utah.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Last Updated Jan 24, 2017 3:37 PM EST

Laura Prepon and fiancé Ben Foster are expecting their first child. 

The “Orange is the New Black” star revealed her baby bump at Sundance, reports People

Prepon and Foster, who were friends for years, got engaged in the fall.

After Prepon announced their engagement, her former co-star Ashton Kutcher, said he was “so pissed” about being left out of the loop. 

“I’m very upset with her right now,” the 38-year-old actor said while visiting “Live! With Kelly“ in October. “She just announced this engagement, and I had to find out in the news! She’s my friend!” 

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
  • Andrea Park On Twitter»

    Andrea is an entertainment producer at CBSNews.com

Featured in Entertainment

Popular