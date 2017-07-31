1 man killed, 1 injured by lightning strike at Florida beach

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. -- Two men were struck by lightning at a Florida beach, and one later died.

CBS affiliate WKMG-TV reports that the men were hit Friday afternoon just north of Satellite Beach.

Brevard County Lifeguard Captain Ashley Nolan was the first to respond. She said she was getting ready to head home when she saw the lightning hit the beach, followed by people running toward the street.

"I was just heading home and you could see the lightning strikes and how close it was to the beach," Nolan told WKMG-TV. "I see a gentleman darting directly out into traffic, waving for help. I knew instantly that someone had been struck."

One of the victims had suffered cardiac arrest, and Nolan gave him CPR until paramedics arrived.

"I knew he had been down for less than a minute," she said.

The man, who was identified as 35-year-old Lamar Rayfield, of Philadelphia, was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The other man's injuries weren't considered life-threatening.

Authorities say Florida's rainy season presents a threat for lightning, particularly for beachgoers.