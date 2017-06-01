Kirsten Dunst: "It's time to have babies and chill"

It looks like Kirsten Dunst is ready to settle down.

The "Hidden Figures" star -- who just celebrated the debut of her new film, "The Beguiled," at Cannes -- opened up to Marie Clare U.K. about getting ready for some nesting. "It's time to have babies and chill," Dunst explained.

Dunst is currently engaged to her "Fargo" co-star, Jesse Plemons, but the engagement isn't the only big change she's experienced recently.

"I wasn't one of those 'I need a baby!' people until my goddaughter was born," Dunst said. "I love her so much. That love is just like ... you can't experience that unless you have a kid."

"I put her to bed last night and she woke up this morning and said to her mom, 'Where's Kiki?' I just love that love. That's what I want," she said.