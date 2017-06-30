Kendall and Kylie Jenner pull t-shirts after backlash from Notorious B.I.G.'s mom, Sharon Osbourne

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are pulling their line of "vintage" t-shirts after criticism from late rapper Notorious B.I.G.'s mother and Sharon Osbourne.

The social media star sisters released the line of $125 shirts, which featured their images or initials superimposed over those of rock and rap icons like Biggie Smalls, Tupac Shakur and Ozzy Osbourne, on Wednesday, but took them down on Thursday after complaints.

Kendall released a statement on Twitter on Tuesday and said that she and her sister "deeply apologize" for offending people and that the designs were "not well thought out." She added that the shirts have been pulled and they will "use this as an opportunity to learn from these mistakes."

Earlier, Voletta Wallace, mother of Biggie, posted a photo of a t-shirt of Kendall's face over her son's with a big red X through it and said on Instagram, "I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this. The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful , disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!!"

Sharon Osbourne also dissed the sisters on Twitter and said, "Girls, you haven't earned the right to put your face with musical icons. Stick to what you know…lip gloss."

Later, Biggie's estate told People, "While we appreciate that the Jenners have made an apology and pulled the unlawful and unauthorized items, this matter has yet to be resolved."