CBS/AP July 27, 2017, 5:26 PM

Katy Perry to host MTV VMAs

Katy Perry performs on stage on June 4, 2017 in Manchester, England.

Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester

NEW YORK -- Katy Perry is working hard, and not just to promote her new album "Witness." The pop star is hosting the MTV Video Music Awards next month, and she wrote on Instagram that she's been preparing to be a "Moonwoman" by training in "zero gravity, eating astronaut ice cream, and I'm on a group text with Buzz Aldrin and Neil deGrasse Tyson." 

MTV announced Thursday that Perry will host the Aug. 27 event at the Forum in Inglewood, California. Perry is nominated for five Moonmen, including best pop video for "Chained to the Rhythm." She posted a teaser for the awards show on Instagram -- it shows Perry floating in a spacesuit.

Perry, whose hits include "Teenage Dream" and "Roar," won video of the year in 2011 for "Firework."

The 32-year-old singer released a new album, "Witness," last month. So far, it's had mild success and hasn't matched the triumph of her previous albums.

Kendrick Lamar is the top VMA contender with eight nominations. His hit, "Humble," will compete for video of the year against videos by Bruno Mars, the Weeknd, Alessia Cara and DJ Khaled.

