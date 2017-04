Kate Upton doesn’t appear to be pulling any punches on her upcoming “Lip Sync Battle” stint.

The model and actress opted for a Britney Spears classic, donning the schoolgirl outfit that made Spears a star for a rendition of her 1998 hit “...Baby One More Time.”

On the latest episode, Upton goes up against Ricky Martin, who seems to be channeling Tom Cruise in “Risky Business” for his number.

Upton and Martin will duke it out on “Lip Sync Battle” Thursday at 10 p.m. on Spike TV.