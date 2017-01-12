Jon Stewart and wife Tracey to open animal sanctuary in New Jersey

Tracey Stewart, wife of former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart, got the go-ahead to open an animal sanctuary and farm education center in New Jersey.

Tracey testified in front of the Colts Neck Township planning board to propose the center, and when the floor was open to questions, only her husband had something to ask: “I’d like to know how much this is going to cost me,” he joked, reports NJ.com.

The request was approved, and now the Stewarts can move ahead with their plan for the 45-acre Hockhockson Farm.

Tracey is a best-selling author and animal activist, and she said the farm will grow crops and take in rescued farm animals including cows, sheep, goats, pigs and chickens. The farm will also offer tours and educational sessions about sustainable agriculture and animal care for schools and the general public.

Jon said he was happy with the township’s cooperation. He said, “I thought the process itself was approached in a way in that really gave us great comfort in the investment of time and money we were making into the community.”

Tracey said they hope to open the farm in 2018.