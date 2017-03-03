By Andrea Park CBS News March 3, 2017, 3:24 PM

Jane Fonda opens up on rape, childhood sex abuse

Actress Jane Fonda arrives at the 73rd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 10, 2016.

Jane Fonda made a shocking revelation during an interview with Brie Larson for Net-a-Porter’s magazine 

The actress said that she was the victim of rape and sexual abuse. 

She said frankly, “I’ve been raped, I’ve been sexually abused as a child and I’ve been fired because I wouldn’t sleep with my boss ... I always thought it was my fault; that I didn’t do or say the right thing.”

Fonda, now the star of Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie,” went on to say she believes that young women blame themselves when they’re assaulted and consequently downplay the severity of the assaults. 

“I know young girls who’ve been raped and didn’t even know it was rape,” she said. “They think, ‘It must have been because I said ‘no’ the wrong way.’”

Fonda advocates for women’s rights and told Larson that society needs to help the victims of sexual assault realize that it’s not their fault. She said, “We were violated and it’s not right.”

