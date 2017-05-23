James Corden’s emotional response to Manchester bombing

James Corden opened Monday's edition of the "Late Late Show" with a somber, heartfelt tribute to the city of Manchester and the victims of the suicide bombing attack that took place there following an Ariana Grande concert.

U.K. native Corden filmed his remarks in an empty studio following the regular taping of his show and was visibly shaken by the developing news. At least 22 people died in the attack, with another 59 injured, according to the latest reports.

"It shocks me, every time we hear this sort of news that attacks like this can happen, but especially when there will be so many children at this concert tonight," Cordon said.

Corden went on to detail some of the things that make Manchester famous, including its strong sports and music heritage.

"But when I think of Manchester, the place that I know, I think of the spirit of the people there," he continued. "And I'm telling you, a more tight-knit group of people you will be hard-pressed to find. Strong, proud, caring people with community at its core. And if it was even possible, the spirit of the people of Manchester will grow stronger this evening."