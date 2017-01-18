The all new
By Ned Ehrbar CBS News January 18, 2017, 8:24 PM

Jack Nicholson has retired, according to Peter Fonda

Jack Nicholson attends the 40th AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Shirley MacLaine on June 7, 2012 in Culver City, California.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jack Nicholson has said goodbye to his days as a working actor, if pal Peter Fonda is any authority on the subject. 

Fonda -- who co-starred with Nicholson in 1969’s “Easy Rider” and has been friends with him ever since -- claimed that the Oscar-winning actor, now 79, had officially called it quits.

“I think he is ­basically retired. I don’t want to speak for him, but he has done a lot of work and he has done very well as a person financially,” Fonda told Page Six at the BAFTA Tea Party in L.A.

“Sometimes ­people have a reason that you don’t know, and it’s not for me to ask. I don’t call him up and say, ‘Johnny’ -- I call him Johnny Hop -- ‘What are you doing?’ I would say, ‘How are you, how do you feel?’”

Fonda did suggest, however, that the right role could coax Nicholson out of retirement. His last onscreen work was in 2010’s “How Do You Know.” 

Nicholson still holds the record for the most nominated actor in Oscars history, with 12 nominations. 

