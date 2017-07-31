"I have a boa constrictor stuck to my face," woman tells 911 dispatcher

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio -- An Ohio woman called 911 in a panic Thursday afternoon with ample reason: A 5 1/2-foot long boa constrictor she had rescued a day earlier had wrapped itself around her neck, was biting her face and wouldn't let go.

"I have a boa constrictor stuck to my face," the frightened woman told a dispatcher. "Please hurry. He's biting my nose."

The dispatcher sent firefighters and police to the woman's home in Sheffield Lake, a community about 25 miles west of Cleveland in Lorain County, but seemed stumped.

"I've never heard of this before," the dispatcher is heard saying in a recording of the woman's call.

Rescuers arrived within minutes and found the woman lying in the bloodied driveway of her home, the snake holding tight just as she described. A firefighter cut off the snake's head with a pocket knife and the 45-year-old woman, who hasn't been identified, was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.

The woman told the dispatcher during the call she had rescued two boa constrictors on Wednesday and that she owned nine ball pythons.

Mayor Dennis Bring told CBS affiliate WOIO-TV the woman is known around town for her snake collection.

"I would imagine the bite was very painful, so she's going to have to put up with that for a while too," Bring told the station. "And then now she's going to have to probably make a decision whether she wants to continue doing this. But we'll see."