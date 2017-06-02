Fifth Harmony releases first single without Camila Cabello

https://open.spotify.com/embed/track/7LEydI5NfjY6mZfKwYIptZFifth Harmony just released its first single without Camila Cabello, who left the band in December.

The now foursome, which includes members Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane, released "Down" with Gucci Mane on Friday, and it seems like they're vying for song of the summer with the dance-y pop beats.

The girl group performed the song on "Good Morning America" on Friday.

Meanwhile, Cabello released her solo song, "Crying in the Club," in May.

Tell us: Who do you think has the song of the summer?