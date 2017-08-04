By Andrea Park CBS News August 4, 2017, 3:50 PM

ESPN8: The Ocho from "Dodgeball" to air for 24 hours

ESPN8 will take over ESPNU for a day.

ESPN

More than 10 years after "DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story," ESPN is launching a real-life ESPN8: The Ocho for a 24-hour special on Tuesday, Aug. 8 (or 8/8). The Ocho will take over ESPNU for a day and air "the finest in seldom seen sports." 

The special faux channel will start at midnight from Monday going into Tuesday and air coverage of sports like disc golf and trampoline dodgeball. In "DodgeBall," The Ocho is the channel that televises the Las Vegas Dodgeball tournament where the Average Joe's team compete against Globo Gym in order to save their own gym. 

Unfortunately, commentators Cotton McKnight and Pepper Brooks from "DodgeBall" will not be available when ESPN8 airs on Tuesday. 

Most of the events will also be available on demand and on streaming devices. All of the events have previously aired on ESPN at different times. 

See below for The Ocho's full schedule. 

DateTime (ET)TitleNetwork
Tues, Aug 8Midnight2016 American Disc Golf ChampionshipESPN8: "The Ocho"

2 a.m.2016 WFTDA Roller Derby ChampionshipsESPN8: "The Ocho"

4 a.m.2016 Sky Zone Ultimate Trampoline DodgeballESPN8: "The Ocho"

5:30 a.m.Firefighters World Challenge XXVESPN8: "The Ocho"

8 a.m.2016 Kabaddi World Cup FinalESPN8: "The Ocho"

9 a.m.World Darts ChampionshipESPN8: "The Ocho"

11:30 a.m.Arm Wrestling: Best of WAL 2016 ChampionshipESPN8: "The Ocho"

12:30 p.m.2017 Championship of BagsESPN8: "The Ocho"

2:30 p.m.EVO 2017 World Championship – Street FighterESPN8: "The Ocho"

5:00 p.m.Moxie GamesESPN8: "The Ocho"

7 p.m.U.S. Open Ultimate ChampionshipESPN8: "The Ocho"
