Dwayne Johnson, Tom Hanks joke about 2020 presidential bid on "SNL"

NEW YORK -- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson closed out the season finale of "Saturday Night Live" with an "announcement" poking fun at the White House: He's running for president in the 2020 election.

Johnson joked that a surprise guest -- actor Tom Hanks -- will be running for vice president.

"A lot of people have been telling me lately that I should be running for president," said Johnson, during his fifth time hosting the show. "But tonight I just want to put that to rest and just say once and for all, I'm in."

"Starting tonight, I'm running for president of the United States," Johnson told the audience, before he introduced Hanks.

"Dwayne, Dwayne, Dwayne, I could not possibly… turn this down!" Hanks joked. "I'll do it!"

In a slight dig to President Trump, Johnson warned that the monologue was just a joke, but, "When it comes to politics, we need more poise and less noise. Americans deserve strong capable leaders. Leaders who care about this country and care about it's people."

The monologue ended with a giant unfurling of banner that read: "Johnson and Hanks 2020."

Before "Saturday Night Live" celebrated the end of its 42nd season, it lost two of its cast members to other gigs. Veteran comedian Vanessa Bayer finished her seventh season with the show Saturday along with Bobby Moynihan, who left for a role in a new CBS sitcom, "Me, Myself & I."

"Thank you SNL for 7 years of laughs, love and incredible memories," Bayer wrote on Instagram. "It has been a dream come true."