Cortez Kennedy, NFL Hall of Famer, dead at 48

ORLANDO, Fla. -- NFL Hall of Fame defensive tackle Cortez Kennedy was found dead in Orlando on Tuesday, police said. He was 48.

The Orlando Police Department told CBS News that there is nothing suspicious to report surrounding Kennedy's death. An investigation is ongoing.

Kennedy played 11 seasons for the Seattle Seahawks and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012.

The former NFL defensive tackle purchased a home in 2008 on Kensington Shore Drive in Orlando for more than $1.3 million, CBS affiliate WKMG-TV in Orlando reports.

Kennedy was also a standout for the Hurricanes football team at the University of Miami in 1988 and 1989. There he earned All-American honors his final year with the school before moving on to the NFL, CBS Miami reports.

Jimmy Johnson, Kennedy's former coach with the Hurricanes, mourned him on Twitter.

Shocked at Cortez Kennedy passing..1 of the most talented players I ever recruited or coached...a fun loving person a sad day.. — Jimmy Johnson (@JimmyJohnson) May 23, 2017

The Seahawks selected Kennedy with the third overall pick in the 1990 NFL Draft and he did not disappoint, racking up 58 sacks during his 11-year career.

Former and current players across the NFL also reacted to Kennedy's death Tuesday including fellow Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and John Elway.

My heart goes out to Cortez Kennedy and his family #RIP — jerryrice (@JerryRice) May 23, 2017

Really sad to lose a guy like Cortez Kennedy. A great personality, a great player & I enjoyed competing against him. Prayers to his family. — John Elway (@johnelway) May 23, 2017

An eight time Pro Bowl selection, Kennedy was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012. His other honors include being named the 1992 Defensive Player of the Year and a selection to the 1990s All-Decade Team.

He was also inducted into the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame in 2004. With the Hurricanes, Kennedy made 114 tackles in just 22 games, including 8.5 sacks and 19 tackles for loss.